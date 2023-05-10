Alyssa Farah Griffin: Republican Party ‘Has a Moral Obligation to Walk Away’ from Trump

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-host Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” said the Republican Party had a moral obligation to “walk away” former President Donald Trump after a Manhattan jury found he sexually abused and defamed columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Griffin said, “I credit Asa Hutchinson for being one of the few Republicans with a backbone in this because a GOP frontrunner running for president was found liable for sexual battery and defamation. We have a moral obligation as a party to walk away from this man. And I remember, I was coming up as a kid in the ’90s during the Bill Clinton sexual allegation scandals, and we took him to the woodshed. Every Republican who came after Bill Clinton for sexual impropriety needs to have the same reaction to take on Donald Trump.”

Griffin continued, “And, I just can’t help but think, one in three women will be victims of sexual assault in their lifetimes. What messages are they sending to female voters, to our daughters, to our mothers, to our sisters by saying this?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think what made this case so much stronger than any other cases, you know, when cases last 18 years or 20 years or 30 years, memories fade, people don’t really remember where they were, what they were wearing, they don’t remember what day it was. So, it’s very easy to cross-examine them. She immediately reported what happened to her to two friends, and they testified.”

