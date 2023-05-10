CNN’s Tapper: Trump’s Lies ‘Keep Coming Fast and Furious’ at the Town Hall

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said at his network’s town hall former President Donald Trump’s lies came “fast and furious.”

Tapper said, “It was an interesting night. Mr. Trump’s first lie was told just seconds into the night with his false and familiar claim the 20202 election was, quote, ‘a rigged election.’ The falsehoods kept coming fast and furious about the January 6 insurrection, about the threat to Vice President Pence, about Pence’s ability to overturn the election, about COVID and the economy and more. He called a black law enforcement officer a thug. H said people here in Washington, D.C., in Chinatown, don’t speak English. He attacked Kaitlan Collins as a nasty woman because she was trying to get him to answer a question.”

Tapper added, “Perhaps most chillingly, the day a nine-person jury of his peers in New York found him liable for sexual battery and defamation and ordered him to pay writer E. Jean Carroll’s five million dollars, he made fun of her account of her sexual assault and many in the audience laughed.”

