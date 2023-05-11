Comer: ‘Biden Lied’ about Family Getting Money from China, Media Covering for ‘Corruption’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that new information from the Oversight Committee proves that claims by President Joe Biden that his family didn’t get money from China are a lie and stated that the media ignoring the latest news “is further proof that this media is covering for Joe Biden. They are covering for public corruption at the highest levels in a manner we’ve never seen in the history of our country.”

Comer said, “Joe Biden said numerous times, Sean, that his family never received a penny from China. We proved today that Joe Biden lied during his presidential campaign in 2020, and he continues to lie today.” And “[W]hen you got to the $1 million from Romania, it was filtered and laundered — however you want to describe it — down to the Bidens in 17 payments. 16 of the 17 payments from the corrupt person in Romania, the foreign national in Romania, happened while Joe Biden was Vice President and visiting Romania and in charge of things like foreign aid for the Obama administration. So, the level of public corruption that we talked about today was breathtaking. And the fact that, as you mentioned, Sean, the mainstream media, for the most part, didn’t cover it at all and instead covered the George Santos stuff is further proof that this media is covering for Joe Biden. They are covering for public corruption at the highest levels in a manner we’ve never seen in the history of our country.”

He added, “If the President’s son was providing a service to Romania or to China or to any of these other countries that we’re going to disclose at a later time, why didn’t the country just send the payment directly to Hunter Biden?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett