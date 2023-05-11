GOP Rep. Roy: We Should ‘Jam’ Border Bill Through Using Budget or Debt Ceiling

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) argued that House Republicans should force through the border bill just passed by the House using either the budget or the debt ceiling increase.

Roy said, “We are getting absolutely inundated and this administration doesn’t seem to care, and they’re trying to say that they should be able to release people into the United States without a notice to appear in court? It’s absolutely insane. They have the power to stop this, but they refuse to. Thankfully, in the House of Representatives today, we passed legislation to force the hand of the administration to do the right thing. It is the strongest border security bill ever passed through the United States Congress — in this case, the House of Representatives — we need to get the Senate to act and the president to move. Republicans have to use the power of the purse to force action through the debt ceiling or the spending fight in September.”

Host Laura Ingraham then asked if some Republicans in the Senate might not support the bill. Roy responded that that isn’t the question, “The question is whether Republicans will force, through the power of the purse, the question of whether we must secure the border.”

He added, “We need to use the debt ceiling. And let me be just very clear, don’t expect my vote to be guaranteed right now on any debt ceiling or any spending bill unless we’re dealing with the border. … This bill was a historic bill. We need to hold their feet to the fire, just like we’re doing with the debt ceiling. Republicans are united in the House and we’re changing the game.”

Roy concluded, “We should jam this bill through using the power of the purse.”

