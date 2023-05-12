Cruz on Border: ‘Entire Strategy of the Democrats, You Cannot See the Dead Bodies’ — ‘This Is Human Slavery’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized the Biden administration’s handling of border security as Title 42 lapsed late Thursday.

The Texas Republican called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and argued Democrats were concealing important details about those coming illegally.

“It is absolutely an impeachable offense,” Cruz said. “I would impeach the whole lot of them. But I agree with Roger. I would start with Alejandro Mayorkas, and I have called on the House of Representatives to impeach him. And the reason to do this. Look, we’re down here with two others of our colleagues, two other Republican senators. There’s not a single Democrat down here. Joe Biden is not down here. Kamala Harris is not down here. Karine Jean-Pierre who lies about the border every day. She’s not down here. None of the Democrat senators are down here. AOC is not in her white pantsuit pretending to cry down here.”

“The entire strategy of the Democrats, you cannot see the dead bodies,” he continued. “You cannot see the women who’ve been sexually assaulted. You cannot see the children brutalized by the cartels and defended as humane or compassionate. And so their strategy is to ignore it. They’re counting on the corrupt corporate media to pretend this doesn’t exist. And the reason we should impeach Alejandro Mayorkas to put those facts before the American people, the facts the Democrats desperately want to hide. This is human slavery.”

“You may recall about six weeks ago, Alejandro Mayorkas testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Cruz added. “I put up a picture of colored wristbands, and I asked him, I said Mr. Secretary, what are these wristbands? And he said I don’t know. I have no idea. I’ve got to tell you, Laura. I was astonished at that answer because just about every illegal alien that crosses into this country wears those wristbands. They’re color coded for how many thousands of dollars they owe the cartels. And as you stand on the banks of the Rio Grande River, you see hundreds, even thousands of those wristbands.”

“And I told him, I said, Mr. Secretary, you just told the American people you’re incompetent,” he continued. “And you don’t give a damn about doing your jobs because the color-coded, the teenage boys get sent by the Biden Administration to every city in America, and they work for the cartels to pay off the thousands of dollars they owe and the teenage girls, they get trapped in sex slavery. Roger and I were just visiting with a sheriff here in south Texas who said the average time for a teenage girl trapped in sex slavery by the cartels to pay her way out is eight to 12 years. Those wristbands are moderately leg irons, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the Democrats are directly responsible for this atrocity.”

