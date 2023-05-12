Mayorkas: Court Keeping Us from Releasing Migrants Without Court Dates ‘Very Harmful’ — ‘Sad’ Abbott Isn’t Keeping Migrants in Texas

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the federal court ruling blocking the federal government from releasing migrants into the United States without orders to show up in court is “a very harmful ruling.” And that it’s “very sad and tragic” that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is sending migrants to different parts of the country.

Co-host George Stephanopoulos asked, “What is your reaction to this ruling from a federal judge last night blocking you from releasing more migrants into the U.S. without an order to show up in court?”

Mayorkas responded, “George, we consider it a very harmful ruling. The practice of releasing individuals when our Border Patrol facilities, when our Border Patrol stations are overcrowded, is something that each administration has done from administration to administration. This is a harmful ruling, and the Department of Justice is considering our options.”

Stephanopoulos then asked, “You see Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is starting to send more buses of migrants all across the country right now. He says he’s doing it because the administration is not doing its job.”

Mayorkas answered, “George, it is a very sad and tragic day when a government official uses human beings as pawns to score political points. Objection.”

