White House: We Were Prepared for Title 42 Ending, House GOP Wasn’t

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that while Republicans in Congress did pass a bill on the border, “they waited until yesterday to put something forward,” and passing the bill “the night of the expiration of Title 42 just tells you all you need to know about who was actually ready for this change and who wasn’t.”

After Kirby stated that Republicans in Congress should pass immigration reform, host Jake Tapper said, “Well, but they did pass a border security bill yesterday. I understand that Democrats in the Senate aren’t going to take it up. But they did pass a bill to try to solidify the border.”

Kirby responded, “Yeah, they waited until yesterday to put something forward, and it’s obviously not going to go anywhere, because it’s — it doesn’t provide for the same sorts of safe, legal pathways that the president’s trying to provide for with the tools, the limited tools he has available to him. And doing it the night of the expiration of Title 42 just tells you all you need to know about who was actually ready for this change and who wasn’t.”

