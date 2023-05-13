Hawley: Biden Administration Border Woes Intention — ‘They Want the Chaos’

During Friday’s broadcast of FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) suggested the “chaos” at the border was by design.

According to the Missouri Republican lawmaker, the objective of the Biden administration is to “collapse the immigration system.”

“Well, I think the plan is exactly what you’re seeing, Laura, they want the chaos,” he said. “You’re right about that. The plan is to try to collapse our immigration system completely, collapse the courts collapse the asylum process, overrun the border. That is the plan. That’s what they want. They want the chaos. If you thought the fentanyl problem in this country is bad. You thought it was bad in my state, where it’s the number one cause of death in the state of Missouri for young people. Just wait because they are about to turn it on full throttle. The drugs that will come across this border, the crime that will come across this border, the danger to our families and our communities.”

“It’s going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen in terms of border crossings in our country’s history,” Hawley continued. “It already is, and they haven’t even lifted title 42 yet, but Laura, here’s what they want. They want the immigration system to collapse because the Democrat Party’s base now flies around and jets and conferences in Davos and are a bunch of globalists who want to drive down the price of labor in America. They want to drive down wages for blue-collar workers in America. They want to do the bidding of the global multinationals. That’s who runs the Democrat Party today.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor