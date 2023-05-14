Zeldin: DA Alvin Bragg Decision to Prosecute Marine Based on Race, Not Facts

During an appearance on FNC’s “Lawrence Jones Cross Country,” former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) insisted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pursuit of charges against 24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny was based on the race of Penny.

According to the former New York State Republican congressman, Penny faced prosecution because he was white.

“We just looked at the GoFundMe, his defense fund, I’m sorry, it’s up to $1 million,” host Lawrence Jones said. “I mean, I know they want to include race in this, but black people, Hispanic, white — everybody is afraid on the subway right now. Everyone is upset in New York about the violence. We were just reporting on people using the chain locks that are meant for bikes because they were afraid that they were going to get pushed into the subway, but yet the media wants to start a race war, congressman.”

“Yes, and so far, in this show, as you’re getting to the heart of the facts here, you’re not saying the black person, the white person — you’re not seeing it in that lens,” Zeldin replied. “And if you put — you know, the races flipped, you know that the problem is, is that prosecutors like Alvin Bragg are making decisions based on that, as opposed to being based on the facts. It is a reality at this moment where Daniel Penny has been charged. He, fortunately has retained fantastic criminal defense attorneys. I actually served in the military with Steven Raiser Razor and Tom Kenniff, and I hope they do a great job. I’ll tell you what is infuriating. It is watching that perp walk that is totally unnecessary for all of the cameras. The guy surrendered himself, and you’re doing it to placate the far left.”

