Dem Rep. Escobar: I Haven’t Read Durham Report, But It ‘Essentially Proves No Wrongdoing’

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “I want to get your thoughts, Congresswoman, on the Special Counsel John Durham’s report that was released earlier today. Do you support the Judiciary Chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) call to have Durham testify before Congress? I know you’re a member of the Judiciary Committee. What do you think?”

Escobar responded, “I am a member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Chairman Jordan, unfortunately, instead of using the committee as a vehicle for getting real work done for the American people, solving the many challenges that we face in our country, he has used it as an opportunity for performance. And I have not yet read the Durham report. But I have definitely had an opportunity to look through some of it. I’ve heard reports about it. We’ve spent an awful lot of money as an American government on a report that essentially proves no wrongdoing. But the fact that Chairman Jordan wants to just continue this shows their disinterest in really the work of governing.”

