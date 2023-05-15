GOP Rep. Burchett Threatens FBI Funding over House Oversight’s Biden Investigation Stonewalling

Monday on FBN’s “Morning With Maria,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) warned if the FBI continued to stonewall the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Biden family business dealings, Congress could act with stripping the FBI of its funding.

“What is the thinking in the Oversight Committee if the FBI doesn’t budge?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “I mean, look, you know that James Comer has sent out a subpoena. He wants that document that he says he knows exists that is actually proof that Joe Biden was part of a bribery scheme. But the FBI is pushing back, blowing off the subpoena, saying it’s not going to release it. So what levers do you all have to get to the truth?”

“We have the power of the purse, Maria,” Burchett replied. “The Congress is this country’s checkbook, and we can start cutting funds to the FBI. You know, they’ve bungled so many cases as of late, and they continue to do so. And their arrogance is such that I think the — you know, it’s not the rank-and-file FBI agents. They’re generally very patriotic Americans, and I know many of them in my area, and they are hardworking, patriotic folks. It’s this top level of arrogance that we’ve seen, and it is the swamp. It does exist. And that’s what we’ll have to do. We’ll have to start cutting their checkbook a little bit just to get them to the table if that’s what it takes. And I’m for that because they have — they’ve just not done their duty.”

