MSNBC’s Weissmann: Durham Report ‘Big Fat Nothing,’ ‘Russia Interfered in the 2016 Election’

MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann said Monday on “Deadline” that he believed special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump’s potential ties to the Russian government was a “big fat nothing.”

Weissmann said, “If John Durham was really just doing an investigation to talk about what are better policies and practices that the FBI could have and was depoliticizing it, I would have been all for that and said great. You know what, there’s no agency that can’t use greater scrutiny. But this was trying to say that there’s a big there there, when there’s no there there. So I just think the big picture, if you step back, is for those people who think oh, everybody does it, the Democrats do it, the Republicans do it, everybody is up to no good and shenanigans, that’s just not true.”

Discussing special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, Weissmann said, “There is a false equivalency because you have an enormous number of cases which were proved where there is, you pointed out, there are convictions, where there is a there there. Russia interfered in the 2016 election. They’re continuing to interfere. There are people who have gone to jail who were rightly found guilty. And what you have with John Durham is like, it’s a big fat nothing, and it reminds me of sort of weaponization hearings that are going on, where there also is, they’re just falling flat on their face because there is no there there.”

