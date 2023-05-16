Elon Musk on Biden: ‘I Wish We Could Just Have a Normal Human Being as President’

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Last Call” that President Joe Biden was not a normal human being.

Musk said, “Do I believe Biden won? Yes, I believe he won.”

Host David Faber said, “You voted for him?”

Musk said, “I did.”

Faber said, “Do you regret that?”

Musk said, “I mean, man, I wish we could just have a normal human being as president. That’s what I want. If we, you know, there’s an old saying of, we’re better off being wronged by people picked at random from the phone book than the faculty of Harvard. I don’t know who said that, but it was somebody very wise. I would say, if we could do that for the president, that would be great.”

Faber said, “You think we could do that? Obviously, you’re not happy with Biden.”

Musk said, “Don’t we all just want a normal human being?”

He continued, “Some of these executive abilities are underrated. Since the president is the executive office of the country, it actually matters if they are the executive officer.”

Musk added, “It’s not simply a matter of do they share your beliefs but are they good at getting things done. There’s a lot of decisions that need to be made every day. Many of them are unrelated to moral beliefs. And you just want a good executive, the CEO of America.”

