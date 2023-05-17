Nunes: Durham Report Shows FBI Is ‘Hopelessly Corrupt’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former Rep Devin Nunes (R-CA), also a former House Intelligence Committee chairman, said despite its shortcomings, the Durham report issued earlier this week showed how “hopelessly corrupt” the FBI was.

“I think everybody just has to take a step back here and look at what really happened,” he said. “You have a corrupt DOJ, corrupt FBI that worked with the Clinton campaign to launch this — to launch this hoax that still continues today. They got away with it then, and they’re getting away with it now, and I think it’s getting worse and worse. And you see it, and it’s sad because you would hope that those guys that got spared you were playing them, some of the FBI guys that were involved in this hoax, you see them.”

“You see what they’re saying,” Nunes continued. “You would think this would be a time to take a step back and notice, hey, Durham didn’t call me. Durham didn’t even subpoena me. I never had to answer any questions, but instead, they’re doubling down. They show no remorse. And I think that’s why you see many people in the United States Congress and many people all over America saying, look, the FBI is hopelessly corrupted, and I think that’s where it’s at now.”

