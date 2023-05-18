Brzezinski: Biden Keeps Up ‘Brutal Schedule’ — ‘You Would Be Exhausted’ if You Put in His Hours

Co-host Mika Brzezinski claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Joe Biden keeps up a “brutal schedule” which would exhaust most people.

Brzezinski said, “I mean President Biden keeps up a brutal schedule. There is no question that there is a tremendous difference — and this is understating it incredibly — between the amount of work that he puts in a day compared to former President Trump and his executive time.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “Right.”

Brzezinski continued, “Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, they are very giving of themselves. They show up at everything. They give their time, and — I mean, it’s part of his kindness. It’s part of his political instincts, and that’s going to be something that they really want to look at as the campaign heats up, and the schedule gets even more brutal, if that’s possible. But anyone looking at Joe Biden and seeing what he does in a day, I mean, I know you would be exhausted if you had a schedule and probably would take some days off, or I would.”

Scarborough said, “Exactly. By the way, I’m taking a month off starting next week.”

Brzezinski said, “I think you’re taking tomorrow off, actually.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN