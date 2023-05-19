Gaetz: ‘We Have to Get the FBI out of Washington, D.C.’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News host Will Cain the FBI had to be defanged and defunded given the findings of the recently released Durham report.

The Florida Republican said he believed the FBI needed to be relocated out of Washington, D.C.

“We don’t throw people in jail in Congress. That’s probably for good reason,” Gaetz said. “We have to defang and defund the authorities that have been weaponized against the people. We have to get the FBI out of Washington, D.C. Much of what you heard today is that there are good FBI agents and analysts all around this country, and there is pressure that comes out of headquarters and out of the Washington Field Office to do things that are against the law and the Constitution.”

“And then, when people are brave enough to push back, they are crushed,” he continued. “We have seen how the FBI has targeted President Trump, how they’ve targeted anyone who believes in the Second Amendment or build the wall, or, for goodness sake, the Betsy Ross flag, but now we see how they go after their own, and they are doing it to make an example of these people because they know that the corruption runs deep, and they’re deeply afraid that more people will come forward. So it’s easier for them to torture Garrett O’Boyle, to leave his children without jackets in a cold winter, to leave Steve Friend without an ability to make an income. It’s easier to do that than them to face the consequences of the corruption that they have allowed to seep into an agency that seems to have sown more evil than they have rooted out.”

