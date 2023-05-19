GOP Rep. Ogles: Democrat Opposition to Republican Debt Ceiling Plan ‘Partisan Rhetoric’

Friday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) criticized his colleagues on the opposite side of the aisle for their stated opposition to the debt ceiling proposal offered by House Republicans.

The Tennessee lawmaker called the critiques partisan rhetoric and took aim at President Joe Biden for “going out of town” in the middle of the debt ceiling negotiations.

“So where do you think there is common agreement?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “We’ve spoken a lot this week about the clawback of unspent COVID-19 money, as well as the potential for energy-permitting fossil fuel as well as green and potential caps on spending in the future. Do you believe all of that covers a good portion of the membership? Do you believe we’ll have agreement on those things, at least?”

“To be determined, but when you look at the plan that we put forward, you know, work requirements, that’s something that President Clinton had required,” Ogles replied. “The spending levels, you know, echo what was in the Obama budget, and so nothing in there is unreasonable, but it’s just all responsible. And so, for Democrats to be opposed is really just partisan rhetoric. And look, we have to honor our obligations and our debts, and it’s up to Democrats because look, the Republicans, we’ve done our job. We put forward a plan. Meanwhile, Biden is going out of town bumbling Biden has left the country, and meanwhile, we were barreling toward this June 1 date.”

