MSNBC’s Reid: DeSantis Passing Florida-Style Laws as President Is ‘Bullsh-t’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Friday on “The ReidOut” said the idea that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) could pass a similar agenda to the Florida legislation he has signed was “bullshit.”

Political commentator Susan Del Percio said, “DeSantis misunderstood the election results for 2022. He really didn’t get what was driving people. They didn’t show up. I mean, there was a big difference – 900,000 fewer votes cast on the Democratic line from ’18 to 2022. So, people maybe didn’t come out against him, but they didn’t come out for him either. And right now, you look at independent women, and yeah, one of Ron DeSantis’ big things is ‘I can win a general election.’ I mean, women in Florida hate him by 61%. I don’t understand. It makes no sense that he is touting himself as an alternative to Donald Trump when actually, his baggage is policy baggage, which is much more dangerous to carry around in a general election.”

Reid said, “And he also, he’s Trump with a completely subjugated legislature. So, the idea he could do on a national scale what he does in Florida is bullshit. I’m sorry to use the horrible word, but it’s not real because he’s got a sycophant legislature that will pass anything he says.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN