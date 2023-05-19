Sinema: There Is ‘Devastation’ to Border Communities and ‘a Growing Humanitarian Crisis’

During an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) stated that the burden of the Biden administration ending Title 42 without a good plan has fallen on border communities and stated that if President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border in Arizona, “they’ll see the devastation, not just to our border communities, but to the migrants and those families themselves.”

Sinema said, “When the administration ended Title 42 without an appropriate plan in place, once again, the burden falls on the shoulders of Arizona’s border communities. And, of course, this is a growing humanitarian crisis for the migrants themselves. So, Sen. Tillis (R-NC) and I have introduced a bill to extend the elements of Title 42 so that the administration can do what it should have done over the last two years, which is prepare for the end of this program.”

She added, “I invite President Biden and Vice President Harris to come actually visit the Arizona-Mexico border. If they were to do so — like many of my colleagues have joined me in recent months — they’ll see the devastation, not just to our border communities, but to the migrants and those families themselves. The reality is, the system is broken. And we need both enforcement on the part of the administration and changes on the part of Congress to fix the law and solve this problem once and for all.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett