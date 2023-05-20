Clyburn: Biden Shifted Primary Schedule to Avoid Situation that Caused LBJ to Drop Out, NH Voters Don’t Care About His Pet Issues

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” Biden 2024 Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) defended President Joe Biden urging the DNC to move South Carolina ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire in the 2024 primary schedule by stating that Biden “remembers what happened to Lyndon Johnson. He goes up to New Hampshire and gets embarrassed and drops out of the race. So, why should he expose himself to that?” And that voters in New Hampshire “vote on other things” than what President Biden has focused on, like Head Start and voting rights.

Host Chris Wallace asked, “He has arranged for South Carolina to go first in the nominating process next year, moving it ahead of traditionally early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire. Why should Democrats put such an emphasis on a state that they have absolutely no chance of winning in the 2024 election?”

Clyburn answered, “Why should President Biden sit back and allow a state that he finished fifth in to be first up? He remembers — I’ve talked to him — he remembers what happened to Lyndon Johnson. He goes up to New Hampshire and gets embarrassed and drops out of the race. So, why should he expose himself to that? Because in New Hampshire, how many people in New Hampshire actually really care about things like Head Start and voting rights? And so, they vote on other things.”

