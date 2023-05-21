Sen. Cruz: Biden ‘Willing to Tank the Economy’ with Debt Ceiling Stalemate

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden was “willing to tank the economy” over the debt ceiling debate.

Cruz said, “It is really unfortunate to see how Joe Biden is approaching this job. It is all politics all the time and he consistency goes to the hard left. He’s off in Hiroshima in Japan, he should be in Washington D.C. He should be sitting down and working out a deal, working out a compromise. The House of Representatives did its job weeks ago, it passed legislation raising the debt ceiling and it passed responsible legislation that makes real steps to reign in the out of control spending. Unfortunately, Joe Biden has handed his entire agenda over to the radical left, to the Bernie Sanders, and the AOC of the world. His view is he is willing to tank the economy because he is unwilling to give a penny in the trillions of spending that caused inflation, hurting Americans all across the country. It’s a blatantly unreasonable position, he nonetheless smiles and just blames the other side.”

He added, “A responsible president would have said, understand and hear me now, the United States of America will never ever ever default on our debts, we will pay the interest of our debts. The president can say that.”

