Whoopi Goldberg: Tim Scott Used ‘Dog Whistle,’ Has ‘Clarence Thomas Syndrome’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) has “Clarence Thomas Syndrome” and used a racist dog whistle during his 2024 Republican presidential bid announcement.”

Goldberg said, “If you are going to have talk about personal responsibility. I mean, you know, all they do is talk about a victim. ‘I won the election, I won, I won, I won.’ Come on now, this may have been a bit much, this year, you know?”

She added, “I think it’s really important, if he had come out and said, you know what? Here’s what has been happening. And here’s how I am going to change it. Instead, for me, he came out and did that dog whistle, victimhood. As soon as you say that, you know what he’s talking about. I didn’t like that.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think one of the issues that Tim Scott has, is that he seems to think, ‘because I made it, everyone can make it.’ Ignoring again, the fact that he is the exception and not the rule. And until he is the rule then he can stop talking about systemic racism.”

Referencing to the Supreme Court justice, Goldberg added, “He has Clarence Thomas syndrome.”

Goldberg said, “Look he’s done some good stuff. Okay. But if you are running for president, you gotta do more than that. You have to represent us as a nation and then say, and as a black man, this is also how I feel. But you can’t pretend that it’s not there and that it’s not an issue for the people you are running for — the party you are running for. They are, in part, the problem. This cat down in Florida, I mean black people know there is a problem in Florida.”

