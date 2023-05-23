Stacey Abrams: Mississippi, Kentucky Ripest for Transformation to Swing States

Two-time failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Mississippi and Kentucky were the ripest states to become closer to swing states like Georgia has in the last two election cycles.

Abrams said, “Democracy exists so that we can have the type of society we seek, and that means that we have to have voters who have access to those opportunities and that we have to have districts that allow those voices to truly be heard.”

She continued, “I have an extraordinary patience for this work because I understand that we are not simply changing infrastructure, we’re helping people own their power. For so many, power is terrifying, and if they don’t believe that it’s real, they’re not going to risk it. Part of what helped us in Georgia for so long is that we have the patience of losing some, winning some, but always working towards more.”

Panelist Eugene Robinson asked, “Which southern state do you think is ripest for the sort of transformation you helped accomplish in Georgia?”

Abrams said, “Well, I think that we have an exciting set of elections coming up in Mississippi with Brandon Presley running against a very weakened Tate Reeves. I think Andy Beshear is going to put on a credible race against Daniel Cameron. He has been a strong governor, and that is a real opportunity, and because these are off-year elections, it’s very important that we pay attention to these two southern states that we invest heavily in their success.”

