Dem Rep. Frost: Voters Will Reject DeSantis’ ‘Far-Right Fascism’

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that voters would reject Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) “far-right fascism.”

Frost said, “It’s exactly what Ron DeSantis has been looking to do anyway. It’s really behind the legislation, he’s looking to get rid of black history and black excellence in schools. That’s why he has no problem with this piece of art being taken away from elementary school kids. So, my message to the kids and my message to people in the state is continue to fight for a world we’re not banning books or banning poetry.”

He continued, “We see this with Republican policies all the time. They want to legislate a way just to give themselves wedge issues for elections. But all this legislation really doesn’t impact them or their children. I’m talking about the leaders of the Republican Party but it’s for everyone else. It makes me think about this whole thing in Florida, where they’re always talking about socialism, and then they go and legislate and give socialism to corporations, and then harsh competitive for working families overalls. It’s the same thing with the book banning. It’s complete hypocrisy and people see through that. I think with DeSantis now being on even more of a national stage, people are going to reject this far-right fascism, which is what it is. I’m just defining what it is, book banning, telling people they’re not who they are, criminalizing immigrants and doing everything that he can do to set himself up to run for president.”

