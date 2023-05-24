Dem Rep. Goldman: ‘It’s Very Clear’ Trump Documents Investigation Coming to a Head

Representative Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that he believed special counsel Jack Smith was wrapping up his criminal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents.

Goldman said, “I think it’s very clear that these investigations are coming to their head. Especially the documents case. That one always seem to be a much smaller universe of witnesses and evidence to digest. And it is noteworthy, I think, that you have that letter from purportedly, Donald Trump’s attorneys, no lawyer who is actually trying to effectively defend his client would send a letter like that to the prosecutor that he or she thinks is making the decision with any hope of actually being effective or productive. It is clearly, just some compelled letter by Donald Trump. It shows his mindset, that he’s genuinely scared of getting indicted.”

He added, “One thing we’ve learned over the past seven years following Donald Trump, the place that he wants to avoid more than anything is a courtroom where he does not control the narrative. It is not a PR battle. There are rules, there are laws, there are facts, there is evidence. He does not get to dictate any of that.”

