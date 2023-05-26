Adams Defends Sending Migrants to Other Counties: We’ve Sent More to D.C., Albany than We’ve Gotten

On Thursday’s broadcast of WABC’s “Sid & Friends,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) defended planning to send migrants to other counties and argued that New York City has “sent more to Washington and Albany than we’ve gotten back” for a long time.

Host Sid Rosenberg asked, [relevant remarks begin around 14:25] “These county executives that are suing, I know you’re going to be in court a lot, starting with Ed Day (R) — who, by the way, physically threatened you — what does that look like the next couple of days and weeks moving forward with all these lawsuits from these county executives?”

Adams answered, “I think that it’s important for us to go to court, present our case, which we think we’re on solid ground, and to say to the state that we all are responsible here. Sid, New York City is the economic engine of the state and we’re the economic engine of the country. But for years, we’ve sent more to Washington and Albany than we’ve gotten back. And so, right now, they all need to see the success of New York is invested into the success of this entire state and country.”

