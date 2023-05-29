S. E. Cupp: GOP Has Forgot What Winning Looks Like

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp said Monday on “The Lead” that the Republican Party, over the last few years, has forgotten what winning looks like.

Discussing Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH), political commentator Van Jones said, “I think he brings the kind of sunshine optimism. I think he’s a real contrast to the DeSantis type and Trump type. He’s more like Tim Scott. You have two sunshine, optimistic, can-do, positive conservatives in the race. That’s also a problem. If you have a whole bunch of people like that, it makes it harder for the front-runner, ex-president Trump to win.”

Guest host Bianna Golodryga asked, “Is sunshine what the party needs, S.E.?”

Cupp said, “Yeah. I would also add common sense. He’s a common sense conservative. He’s not afraid to call a spade a spade. He will call out Trump or other members of the far-right fringe for doing stuff that is just bad for the party.”

She added, “I think the Republican Party’s problem over the past many years, has been they forgot what winning looks like. They forgot that the goal if all of this is winning so you can implement policy. I think Governor Chris Sununu understands that’s the goal.”

