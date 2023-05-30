GOP Rep. Jason Smith: Debt Limit Bill Better than Anything We Got when GOP Controlled Congress and White House

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) praised the debt limit bill and argued that “even when the Republicans controlled the White House, the House, and the Senate, we didn’t get any kind of progress like this.”

Smith said, “I support this bill. It’s not perfect, John, but it definitely does several things that [are] a step in the right direction. The administration was asking for a blank check debt limit increase, and if you look, even when the Republicans controlled the White House, the House, and the Senate, we didn’t get any kind of progress like this. Work requirements for SNAP and TANF, the largest rescissions package that will ever be signed into law, 20 pages of this 99-page bill [are] just rescissions, you’re talking about tens of billions of dollars. And then you’re looking at putting into statute administrative pay-go that will prevent trillions of dollars of executive orders being signed into law without having been paid for. I think those are some good steps in the right direction. Is it perfect? No, but I haven’t found a piece of legislation yet in Washington that’s perfect.”

