Hostin: White Female Republicans ‘Protect the Patriarchy’ — They ‘Fall in Line’ with Husbands

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that white female Republicans “fall in line” to “protect the patriarchy.”

Hostin said, “I have a similar theory. it’s born out when you look at the studies, read books like a book that came out a long time ago about she owned property as well, meaning white women owned slaves as well. I think that women, white women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here, because it’s to their benefit. They want to make sure their husbands do well. They want to make sure their sons do well. They want to make sure their children do well. They want to make sure they do well. Most of the women in some of these studies are married white women. They do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, what their husbands are voting.”

She added, “I think with white female Republicans, you have a Republican Party that is taking away your health right to decide for yourself. You have all of these things that are against women.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “There are 240 million eligible voters in this country. I think we heard at this table people who admitted to only voting for wanting a pro-life Supreme Court justice. That’s all they went to the booths with. You could do anything, and all they cared about was that thing.”

