ABC’s Hostin: The Right Is Attack the LGBTQ+ Community ‘Because They Have No Real Platform’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed the right was attacking the “the LGBTQ+ community because they have no real platform.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It is the start of pride month, but as I’m sure you’re all aware, the attacks against the LGBTQ community are insane this year, heating up even more. You know, I guess my question is, what does the right think that they’re going to achieve by this kind of mongering?”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “They’re not going to achieve it because they’re out of line with what the country believes. GLAAD released a study today on accelerating acceptance. 84% of non-LGBTQ Americans support equal rights for the LGBTQ community. Ninety-six percent believe that schools should be a safe place for open acceptance for young people. 91% believe that LGBTQ people should be able to leave freely and their lives not to be discriminated against. They’re out of touch and out of line, so they will not win.”

Hostin said, “I will tell you I completely agree. This is a cudgel, a political cudgel, used as a culture war. Only 1.6% of Americans of transgender or nonbinary. 1.6%. why do you choose that group to attack?”

She added, “They are attacking the LGBTQ+ community because they have no real platform, no real programs, and are they out of step with this country. The only way they win is by stealing the election or doing things like this. That is the truth.”

