Lindsey Graham: Vladimir Putin a ‘War Criminal on Steroids’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to the arrest warrant issued for him by the Russian government while making the case for Ukraine winning its war against Russia as a priority for the region.

The South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal on steroids.”

“Well, so number one, if I’m tried in Moscow, I don’t like my chances,” Lindsey Graham said. “It’s an away game for me, right? Trump would have a better chance in San Francisco than I would in Moscow, so I know what awaits me if I go to Moscow. So I told Putin, let’s go to The Hague. You bring your best game against me. I’ll bring my best game against you, and what is this all about? I dared call him a war criminal and a thug. He has invaded his neighbors. He’s raped women, he’s kidnapped children, he’s a war criminal on steroids, and I stood up to him.”

“I am for freedom,” he continued. “In Russia, if you say what I did, you go to jail. They’re trying to get me to go to jail. I live in America. I don’t want to live like that. I’m for freedom. I want the Ukrainians to be able to defeat Putin. I want to end the war in Ukraine, and how do you end it? You beat Putin there. If he wins in Ukraine, he keeps going. We’ll be in a war with Russia because he’ll attack a NATO nation, China will take Taiwan. So let’s end the war in the Ukraine by helping the Ukrainians beat the Russians. As to Putin, I could give a damn what you think about me. I’m going to keep telling the world you’re a thug and a war criminal—victory for Ukraine.”

