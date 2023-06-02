Biden Adviser Sperling: Resolving Debt Limit ‘with the Leadership the President Showed’ Stabilized Economy

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Senior Adviser to President Joe Biden Gene Sperling said that “being able to resolve the debt limit with the leadership the President showed” and not having a repeat of the debt limit scare in 2011 “has helped stabilize this economy.” And is an example of how Biden’s “policy and leadership has been a very steadying force for what is continuing to be a very resilient jobs recovery.”

After touting the numbers in the recent jobs report and inflation numbers over the last six months, Sperling stated, “But we don’t take anything for granted. We’re always looking at what’s coming next, always trying to do what we can to keep this economy stable and strong and I think being able to resolve the debt limit with the leadership the President showed and having a bipartisan budget agreement, not having the type of absolute fright scare that I got to see up close in 2011, has helped stabilize this economy. So I do feel, in so many ways, the President’s policy and leadership has been a very steadying force for what is continuing to be a very resilient jobs recovery.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett