Biden Adviser Sperling: We’ve Created Jobs While Inflation’s Coming down Because It’s at 3.3% over Past Six Months

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Senior Adviser to President Joe Biden Gene Sperling commented on the recent jobs report and stated that “there’s a lot to feel good about” because jobs are still being created and that “we’ve seen inflation now at 3.3% average over the last six months” in headline numbers, so “We’ve seen inflation continue to come down.”

Sperling said, “I think there’s been a decent amount of resilience. We’ve seen inflation continue to come down. The last six months, inflation averages 3.3%, so, to have an economy where jobs are still growing, where unemployment is still at historically low levels, and yet we’ve seen inflation now at 3.3% average over the last six months, at least headline numbers. And I think as you said, it is really remarkable, I was honored to be on President Clinton’s team when, in our first term, we had the record number of jobs created in a single presidential term. President Biden broke that record in just two years. By the two-year mark, he had more jobs than any president ever had in four years. Now he’s a million above the record for four years, even though he’s only 2 1/2 years into his first term. So, there’s a lot to feel good about.”

