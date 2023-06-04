Ramaswamy: ‘America First Does Not Belong to Trump’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that “America First” did not belong to” former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Martha Raddatz asked, “You would have to convince hard-core trump voters to come over to you. How do you do that? How do you walk that fine line?”

Ramaswamy said, “America First does not belong to Trump. It doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to the people of this country. And I think we take that agenda even further if we’re doing it based on first principles and moral authority as Reagan did rather than on vengeance and grievance, and that’s what I’m bringing to this race.”

Raddatz said, “Donald Trump falsely says the election was stolen. He is facing indictments in three different investigations and already found liable for sexual assault. Do you think Trump as president would be good for the GOP?”

Ramaswamy said, “I’m running for president because I’m best suited for this country to a national revival.”

Raddatz said, “I know you said that but do you support Donald Trump?”

Ramaswamy said, “I’d support whoever the GOP nominee is. I want to be clear with you, a lot of those investigations against Donald Trump have been politicized, the New York one in particular, but even more importantly, it’s up to the people of this country to decide who governs. That’s the constitutional bargain.”

