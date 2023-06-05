NH Gov. Sununu: I Will Not Run for President in 2024

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that he would not run for president in 2024.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Your decision?”

Sununu said, “We’ve taken the last six months to really look at things, where everything is and I’ve made the decision not to run for president on the Republican ticket in 2024. Obviously a lot goes into that decision. It’s been quite adventure, but not the end of the adventure by any means.”

Bash asked, “Why? Why won’t you run?”

Sununu said, “When you look at what is happening out there, you obviously have a very large field. I think former President Trump is doing much better in the polls then folks thought. When I looked at where my voice can be, how we can make the Republican Party bigger, the responsibility I think I have on focusing on the Republican Party and ultimately focusing on the country and having a little more of a unleashed voice and getting folks not to just worry about is it a vote for Chris Sununu, I’m not worried about that, I want more Republicans. I want more young Republicans. I’m tired of losing races. I’m tired of losing U.S. senate races and governor races. And I think more folks in the Republican Party have to have that voice in making sure this is about the Republican Party, not just about the former president.”

Sununu added, “He served the country. Thank you for your service. We have to go forward.”

