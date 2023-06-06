Jeffries: Biden ‘Found the Path’ to Avoid Default Despite GOP Trying to Take Advantage of Dems Being ‘Reasonable’ by Threatening Default

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) argued that despite Republicans using the threat of default to try to get “painful, deep cuts” “because we know that Democrats, President Biden, folks in the House and the Senate, we’re team reasonable, we’re team normal, we’re team get stuff done,” President Joe Biden “found the path” to avoid a default.

Jeffries said that coming to an agreement on raising the debt ceiling “took leadership…because we were in a hostage-taking situation. There were extreme MAGA Republicans who basically said, you know what, we can use the threat of default to try to extract painful, deep cuts that we know we can’t otherwise achieve through the normal legislative process, because we know that Democrats, President Biden, folks in the House and the Senate, we’re team reasonable, we’re team normal, we’re team get stuff done, and we’re dealing with team extreme who might just be willing to default and crash the economy. But President Biden found the path. He held the line, but then defended these basic principles that were important to us while finding a way — finding enough common ground to get something done.”

