Hagerty: Biden Admin. Lets China Get Away with Spying on Us, They Spiked FBI Report on the Spy Balloon

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money Show,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) reacted to reports that the Chinese Communist Party has entered into an agreement with Cuba to build a spy facility on the island by stating that the Biden administration has allowed China to get away with spying on the U.S. and pointed to reporting by Reuters that the FBI’s report on China’s spy balloon was delayed from its anticipated release in April.

Hagerty said, “The administration needs to wake up. There are calls in this administration to reach out with open arms to Cuba, to embrace them. Look, Cuba’s not our friend if they’re doing a deal like this with China. China has demonstrated its intent time and time again. This agreement with Cuba, [is] just another chapter in this, in terms of them wanting to spy on us, but if you think about it, the Chinese police stations that were found in New York and other cities across America, the spy balloon that floated over our nation and we have an administration that won’t release the FBI report. Again, this administration is standing from a position of weakness, they’re adopting a posture of photo op diplomacy where they don’t want to offend the Chinese so they can have some sort of high-level meeting and photo op, rather than disclosing China’s malevolent behavior and standing up strong. The Trump White House demonstrated that strength is what China appreciates. We need to be standing up to the CCP at every turn.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett