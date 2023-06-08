MSNBC’s Reid: Florida Has Become ‘Beachhead’ to Nazism, ‘Huge Source of Extremism’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Thursday on her show “The Reid Out” that the state of Florida was a “beachhead” to Nazism and a “huge source of extremism.”

Reid said, “Florida is not the Florida people used to think of as lots of oranges, beaches, and Disney. Florida is now home to one of the largest concentrations of extremist groups in the country. It has now become a beachhead for racial extremism, Nazism, open Nazism. People marching in the streets even in places like South Florida, places like Orlando. It has become a kind of headquarters, the Proud Boys have a huge base in Florida, in Miami-Dade County. They have members on the Broward County school board. They have essentially taken over the Miami-Dade Republican Party. So Florida is in many ways a place where the danger to the country, how many Floridians were there on January 6? A lot. They are a huge source of extremism and pro-Trump extremism specifically.”

She added, “Also, I will add one more thing, it’s also a state now where you can carry a firearm without a permit.”

Reid added, “I will note the Governor of Florida is no longer Jeb Bush, who you can say whatever you want about his policies, but he was a rational actor. The governor is now somebody whose entire base of their presidential campaign is hate and grievance and rage.”

