Turley: Trump Indictment Will Either Lay Ground to Charge Biden or Look Crafted to Avoid Having to Charge Biden

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley stated that if the Department of Justice charges former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified information, “it’s going to make it difficult not to charge Vice President Biden with the same crime.” But if they don’t, then it’ll seem like they crafted the indictment of Trump in a way to avoid having to charge Biden.

Turley said, “[W]e have to see what’s in this indictment. There are a couple of things that we’ll be looking for: Obviously, the obstruction charge is the one that most of us have been talking about for months. That, to me, has always been the greatest threat to Donald Trump. But there’s also the question of whether they will charge possession of classified documents. That’s going to put the Department of Justice in a tough position, because if they charge possession, it’s going to make it difficult not to charge Vice President Biden with the same crime. But if they don’t charge him on that, some people may view it as an effort to avoid the necessity of a charge against the President.”

He added, “The mishandling of documents is the one that is going to be the most interesting reading, because Joe Biden mishandled documents in multiple locations for a much longer period of time.”

