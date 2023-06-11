Lindsey Graham: Leading GOP Candidate ‘Is Being Prosecuted by His Opponent’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump, who he described as “the leading candidate” for president on the Republican side, was being prosecuted by his opponent.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “Donald Trump said repeatedly that he didn’t do anything wrong. Do you believe that?”

Graham said, “Here is what I believe. We live in America where if you are a Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State you can set up a private server in your basement to conduct government business and when investigation is had about your activity –”

Stephanopoulos said, “Senator”

Graham said, “No, let me finish. This is ridiculous. I am trying to answer the question from a Republican’s point of view. It may not be acceptable on the show. Yes I don’t like what President Trump did in certain aspects. I don’t like Joe Biden had classified information on the garage. I don’t like that Mike Pence carelessly took information.”

He continued, “Here is the point I would like to make. I think the espionage charges are completely wrong. And I think that he paint an impression that does not exist. This is not espionage. I do believe, George, most people on my side of the isle believes when it comes to Donald Trump, there are no rules. You can do the exact same thing or something similar to Democrats and nothing happens to you.”

Graham added, “The leading candidate for president of the United States on the Republican side is being prosecuted by his opponent.”

