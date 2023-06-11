Mace: ‘Biden Wants to Give Donald Trump a Death Sentence for Documents’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that President Joe Biden wanted to give former President Donald Trump “a death sentence for documents.”

Anchor Maria Bartiromo said, “Nancy Mace, you called this, okay? I heard you last week say, now that we have this FBI document [about Joe Biden], we’ll see what they come up with in terms of changing the conversation. That is exactly what happened. So on the very day that we learned that you all have seen this document, we learned that President Trump was indicted.”

Mace said, “That is right and honestly, no one’s made the connection yet either, Maria. But when we got access to the suspicious activity reports, the day we got access to the SARS reports, Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in New York. The day that we got access to this 1023 form showing bribery between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in Ukraine, they indict Donald Trump again. Every time the Oversight Committee has evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering on the Biden family, they indict Donald Trump. Whether you agree with Donald Trump politically or not most of America sees this for what it is, weaponizing the executive branch to take out political enemies.”

She added, “And look, Joe Biden wants to give Donald Trump a death sentence for documents. He’s facing hundreds of years for mishandling documents, and they want him to die in jail. And yet Hillary Clinton is standing free today.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN