Newsom: Our Population Loss ‘Was Anomalous’ and Other States Lost Residents and We’re Fine

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Hannity,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to California’s net population loss by stating that it was an anomaly, other states lost population, California is doing just fine, and that there was greater per capita migration from Florida to California than vice versa.

Newsom said, “18 states had declines in population. California’s was 0.3%. You didn’t bring up any of the red states that had [declines in population]. It’s an interesting fact…an interesting omitted fact, per capita, more Floridians moved to California than Californians moving to Florida. … In 2021, California had 7.8% of GDP growth in this country, one of the fastest-growing economies anywhere on planet Earth. This state continues to be the tentpole of the American economy. 25.6% of all American jobs came from this state in April. In the last two fiscal years, we enjoyed $177.7 billion in operating surpluses. We’re on our way to be the fourth-largest economy — eat your heart out, Germany — in the world. Number 1 in R&D, venture capital, more scientists, researchers, more Nobel laureates, more patents emanating out of this state than any other state in America. With all due respect, Florida doesn’t even come close. Eat your heart out, Texas. California continues to be the dominant economic engine for the American economy.”

He also stated that California was 10th among the 18 states that lost population and “we dominate in venture capital, innovation, we have the finest system of public higher education anywhere on planet Earth. We convey more talent than any place on the planet.” And that some companies like Tesla and Disney have moved back to the state before arguing that the population loss “was anomalous. 18 states saw a decline.”

Newsom also said, “And how many jobs are we creating? How many unicorn companies? How many IPOs? Three times Florida, twice the number of Texas. … We create more companies every single day, more billionaires, no state — one-half of America’s $1 billion-valued companies are in the State of California. This state economy has outperformed the nation 3.1% in the last decade, 2.1% nationwide.”

