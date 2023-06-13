Ocasio-Cortez: What Is Detailed in Trump’s Indictment ‘Completely Indefensible’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Tuesday on CNN’s coverage of the indictment of former President Donald Trump that what is detailed in the federal charging document was “completely indefensible.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I do think that what is happening now is also layered into a bubbling political tension in what is happening in the House. Right now some of the House’s most staunch extremists, who are also some of Trump’s most loyalist members of the House, have also ground legislating to a halt. It seems to have been made very clear, and they have sent a direct message to Speaker McCarthy that McCarthy’s either going to follow their orders or they’re going to shut this whole place down. I think has created an enormous schism that is starting to happen within House Republicans. This will absolutely exacerbate it because what is detailed in this indictment is completely indefensible on top of a conviction around rape charges that just happened out of the state of New York. and we don’t even know what’s happening in Georgia yet.”

She added, “That that is a real question that cuts at the core of a decision that the Republican Party is going to have to make. If they are going to try to survive as a political party in the United States, we just saw that they experienced much lower gains than they thought they would last year in the 2022 midterm elections. We are also seeing the ramifications of an extreme Supreme Court that has several members that were appointed by President Trump. Additionally, with the erosion of the legitimacy of the court with the conduct of Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and others, the Republican Party is very much at a crossroads right now. and they are going to have to decide if they are going to choose a cult of personality or this country. That is what cuts at the core of this case. I believe the American people are also going to have to decide if this is something that we are going to accept. ”

