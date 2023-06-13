PBS Warns Trump’s Rhetoric Can Cause Violence During Speech Coverage

During its online YouTube stream of former President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday that Trump gave in reaction to his arraignment that took place earlier in the day, “PBS NewsHour” warned its viewers about the former President’s rhetoric by displaying a graphic that was meant to provide “Context” which said that “Experts warn that inflammatory rhetoric from elected officials or people in power can prompt individual actors to commit acts of violence.”

The first warning “Context” graphic was immediately followed by another “Context” graphic, which warned that “Violent rhetoric has escalated in online forums and far-right militia groups since Trump’s federal indictment.”

