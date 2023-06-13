Turley: Evidence in the Indictment Is ‘Going to Cause Damage’ to Trump

Fox News contributor and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Tuesday on FNC’s “Special Report” that the evidence revealed in a federal indictment against former President Donald Trump was “going to cause damage.”

Anchor Bret Baier said, “No matter what you think, this is all extremely serious. The charges that he faces, they can talk about the politics around it and the allegations, but there are years behind each one of these charges.”

Turley said, “There absolutely are. And the Trump team should not delude itself. This is a very damaging indictment. These photographs, the audiotape, the statements from former counsel, those all hit below the waterline and they’re going to cause damage.”

He continued, “But the important thing to remember is tomorrow this will be a client who is 77 years old. And even though one can debate where a court would put a sentence for a first offender, this is a very serious matter for someone of that age. It can be a terminal sentence if the judge decides to impose a significant jail period. Now, each of these counts range from 10 years to 20 years. And they’ve gotta run the table.”

Turley added, “Now, having said that, even though the Trump team can’t lose on a single count without a very significant risk, Jack Smith can’t lose a single juror. And all the polls out indicate that about half this country views this as a politically motivated case. That’s where this jury pool’s gonna come from.”

