Schiff on GOP’s Censure: ‘Lunatics Have Taken Over the Asylum’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that it was “clear the lunatics have taken over the asylum” while reacting to the House resolution to censure him failing because 20 Republicans voted with Democrats for a motion to table it.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “What does it say Republicans are gearing up for another attempt to censure you after the latest effort today failed?”

Schiff said, “Well, look, I am flattered they view me as such a threat to them that they view me as effective in holding Donald Trump accountable and this is the way they want to lash out. It is not going to deter me. They can introduce all the resolutions they want, $16 million or $160 million I am not going to stop defending our democracy. For Speaker McCarthy to bring this stuff to the floor is an embarrassment and also an abuse the House resources.”

He continued, “You had George Santos today saying we have to pass this to restore integrity of the House. This stuff would be laughable if it wasn’t the House of Representatives. But it is clear the lunatics have taken over the asylum and they want to try to distract from Trump’s legal woes and gratify his base.”

Schiff added, “I’ll keep on defending the truth and our democracy and the only lesson I take from this recent attack is if you do your job and you stand up to the MAGA world you have to be prepared to take all the incoming. I am prepared to do so.”

