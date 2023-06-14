Vance: Biden DOJ Political Appointees ‘Foot Soldiers’ for Political Activism

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) offered details as to why he was putting a hold on confirming President Joe Biden’s political appointments to the Justice Department.

The Ohio freshman U.S. Senator told host Laura Ingraham those appointees were functioning as “foot soldiers” for activism within the agency.

“Senator, any of your other colleagues going to join your effort?” Ingraham asked.

“You know, I think a few of my colleagues will,” Vance replied. “Few of my colleagues are already pretty actively pushing back against Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. But here’s the crazy thing here, is we actually have some authority, and we can use it to do something good for the American people. What so many senators, I think, are terrified of doing is giving — is using the constitutional authority the American people have given us.”

“The political appointees of the Department of Justice, the way to look at them is foot soldiers for turning the DOJ into political activism, instead of actively doing the job of enforcing the law,” he added. “Why should we be giving Joe Biden more foot soldiers when he’s using them to attack his political opponents and conservatives all across the country? It’s insane.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor