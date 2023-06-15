Whitmer: GOP States Are ‘Rolling Rights Back, Taking Away Freedoms’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that her Fight Like Hell PAC will support Democratic candidates across the U.S. in 2024 to stop Republican-led state legislatures from “rolling rights back, taking away freedoms,” whether it’s “LGBTQ, or women’s rights, or people of color.”

Whitmer said, “I have to tell, you we knew, with all of the threats to our democracy, to our fundamental freedoms, it was important we fought like hell. this is why we coalesced, we built a campaign, we stayed focused on the things that mattered, people, and we won. we didn’t just win, but we won overwhelmingly, and flipped both chambers of our legislator in Michigan. You see some states rolling rights back, taking away freedoms, Michigan is moving in the opposite direction, and I’m proud of that.”

She continued, “The fight continues, and that’s why we need to fight like hell. That’s why the work we are doing to create a PAC to support candidates, and causes, on the front line of a democracy.”

She added, “I’m excited about supporting the Biden-Harris campaign. We created this PAC to ensure that we can replicate what we did in Michigan in 2024, but also, beyond Michigan. The fight for these fundamental freedoms does not end at state lines.”

Whitmer concluded, “The high stakes of these fundamental rights, whether it’s LGBTQ, or women’s rights, or people of color, when we speak together, we are the majority. We get a seat at the table for every person, and that is why this work is so important. I may not be on the ballot next year, but it doesn’t keep me from wanting to make sure we are on the front lines, and are holding the line on these fundamental freedoms.”

