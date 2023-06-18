Pence: Trump’s Stance on National Debt ‘Identical’ to Biden

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump’s position on the national debt was “identical” to President Joe Biden’s position.

Pence said, “Look, in 2016, Donald Trump promised to govern as a conservative, and I’m proud to say that we did for four years out of the Trump-Pence administration. He makes no such promise today. Not only has he been walking away from a clear commitment to the right to life, but, look, we have a national debt the size of our nation’s economy. Joe Biden’s policy is insolvency. He won’t even talk about the 70 percent of the federal budget that represents entitlements that’s driving that debt.”

He continued, “Donald Trump’s position on the national debt is identical to Joe Biden’s. And to me, the Republican Party has to be the party of growth, and fiscal responsibility, and reform. I think we owe it to those kids of mine and yours, to my granddaughters, to square our shoulders and be straight with the American people about the magnitude of this national debt.”

Pence added, “Inflation’s gone up 16 percent in the last two and a half years. It’s crushing the family budgets of millions of Americans, two-thirds of which are living paycheck to paycheck. They’re starting, in my judgment, to understand that, as government wraps up debt, inflation is happening, and it’s crushing.”

