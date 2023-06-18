Tim Scott: America Is Not a Racist Country, Progress in This Nation Is ‘Undeniable’

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that racism in America was not an issue.

During an interview with CNN’s “Axe Files” podcast, Obama said, “I think there is a long history of African American or other minority candidates within the Republican Party who will validate America and say everything’s great and we can all make it.”

Fox News host Shannon Bream asked, “He says it’s fair to be skeptical of candidates who don’t acknowledge and have a plan to address hundreds of years of racism. You’ve talked about your own experiences being followed by store clerks, being pulled over, even having a hard time sometimes getting into the Capitol, attesting that you are actually a senator. Do those experiences make President Obama’s point?”

Scott said, “Absolutely not. There’s no higher compliment to be attacked by President Obama. Whenever the Democrats feel threatened, they pull out, drag out the former president and have him make some negative comments about someone running, hoping that their numbers go down. Here is what people need to know, the truth of my life disproves the lies of the radical left.”

Scott added, “And if anyone should be standing and shouting at the mountaintops that America is not a racist country, it should be the man that Americans supported twice for the nomination and becoming president. The evolution of America is palpable, progress in this nation undeniable.”

